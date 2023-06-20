Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has been named as one of America’s Most Cybersecure Companies by Forbes. This first-ever ranking recognizes the top 200+U.S.-based+companies whose website security and cybersecurity infrastructure make them best-in-class.

Forbes+determined the list of most cybersecure companies in partnership with SecurityScorecard, a global leader in cybersecurity ratings, response, and resilience, that continuously monitors 12 million websites for security risks. List rankings were based on diverse factors such as network and application security, malware vulnerability, regularity of patches, cybersecurity teams, and hacker chatter about possible exploits. Companies with at least $1 billion in revenue and no breaches since January 1, 2022, were eligible for analysis.

Aleksander Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard, said: “A robust cybersecurity posture that includes the right tools, people, and resources is a business imperative as today’s threat landscape is increasingly complex. Keysight embodies what it means to have your cybersecurity priorities in order, and its inclusion on Forbes list of America’s Most Cyber Secure Companies is a true testament to that. As our valued customer, we’re proud to see Keysight’s ongoing and proven commitment to achieving cyber resilience recognized."

Dan Krantz, Chief Information Officer, Keysight, said: “In today’s hyperconnected world, it has never been more important to safeguard crucial assets from ever evolving threats. Our inclusion on the Forbes list of America’s Most Cybersecure Companies acknowledges the continuous diligence of everyone at Keysight to stay up to date with best practices for a more secure digital transformation.”

