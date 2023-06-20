Today, at MAX London, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled Generative Recolor (beta), the first integration of Adobe+Firefly in Adobe+Illustrator, enabling designers to quickly experiment with colors using simple text prompts. The new release advances Adobe’s vision of empowering creators of every skill level with Firefly as a creative co-pilot, bringing their visions to life at the speed of imagination.

Leveraging Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to automate and iterate previously manual and tedious processes, the beta release of Generative Recolor magically transforms colors in vector artwork like never before. Previously, brands created color variations manually every time they developed new packaging, rethought logo color options before a rebrand or redesigned their websites; now, with Firefly-powered assistance, designers will be able to dramatically accelerate time-consuming color processes, freeing their time for more creative and less tedious tasks.

Adobe has pioneered numerous AI innovations for more than a decade, introducing hundreds of Adobe Sensei intelligent features across Creative+Cloud, Document+Cloud and Experience+Cloud. Firefly, which launched in March, initially focused on the generation of images and text effects. Firefly became one of the most successful beta launches in Adobe history, with Photoshop users having created over 150 million images in just three weeks using the new Firefly-powered Generative+Fill feature.

“Adobe Illustrator is the tool behind many of the world’s most iconic designs, from brand logos to product packaging,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Firefly will help customers accelerate their creative process and save countless hours, while facilitating rapid ideation, experimentation and asset creation."

Firefly’s direct integration into Illustrator reflects Adobe's company-wide initiative to supercharge every creative workflow with additional speed, precision and power. Firefly is embedded directly into creators’ workflows and is designed to generate commercially safe, professional-quality content. Adobe plans to enable enterprises to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets and generate content in the brand’s unique style and brand language using APIs to increase automation. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence.

Generative Recolor Reflects Your Voice and Vision in Vectors

Debuting today, Generative Recolor enhances Illustrator with generative AI magic. The new capability is designed to capture the essence of a vision – “noon in the desert” or “midnight in the jungle” – and then translate it into custom themes to recolor vector artwork. Based on simple text prompts, this pioneering technology automatically applies colors to complex vector graphics, saving time by removing the artist’s need to manually modify each individual object.

Generative Recolor dramatically streamlines the creative process and is ideal for everything from brand identity to advertising and marketing graphics, digital drawings and illustrations or inspiration and mood boarding. Designers can test product packaging designs spanning multiple color options, see ads in different seasonal or holiday variations and produce illustrations in countless color combinations.

Generative Recolor offers a wealth of exciting opportunities for designers:

Faster Color Capture: Save time by rapidly and intelligently recoloring graphics using simple text prompts.

Save time by rapidly and intelligently recoloring graphics using simple text prompts. Color Discovery and Transformation: Experiment effortlessly with various colors, palettes and themes to achieve the right look and feel for your artwork.

Experiment effortlessly with various colors, palettes and themes to achieve the right look and feel for your artwork. Multiple Colorway Variations: Generate numerous color variations from a single artwork file for use across social, print and web.

Additional New Adobe Illustrator Innovations

The latest Illustrator release also includes a collection of brand-new features and innovations, including Retype (beta), new Layers functionalities and improvements to Image Trace, making creation faster and easier than ever before. Read more here.

Community Inspiration

Connect with your favorite designers and Creative Cloud evangelists as they live+stream+their Illustrator and Firefly tips and tricks on Tuesday, June 13th. Join them between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT as they answer questions.

Availability

Generative Recolor and Retype are available as beta features in Illustrator today, along with enhancements to Layers and Image Trace.

About Adobe and Artificial Intelligence

Adobe is making the world more creative, productive and personalized, leveraging AI as a co-pilot to amplify human ingenuity. For more than a decade, Adobe has delivered hundreds of intelligent capabilities across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud, including Adobe+Sensei, enabling customers to create, work and collaborate more efficiently.

Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, brings even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Adobe workflows. It is the most differentiated generative AI offering in the market, trained on a unique dataset that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content.

Adobe Sensei GenAI services are redefining how businesses deliver customer experiences by delivering more speed and productivity across Adobe Experience Cloud workflows. Sensei GenAI will enable brands to instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different large language models. These innovations are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform, which brings customer data and content together across an organization under one common language model.

As a trusted partner to individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe develops and deploys all AI capabilities with a customer-centric approach and according to its AI Ethics principles, ensuring content and data transparency. Content+Credentials provide “nutrition labels” for digital content and are a key pillar of Adobe’s AI principles.

