PLEASANTON, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced the appointment of Emma Chalwin to chief marketing officer (CMO), effective July 17, 2023. Chalwin will oversee the global marketing organization, with responsibility for building the brand and driving customer demand in markets around the world as the company enters a new phase of growth.

Chalwin joins Workday from Salesforce where she served as executive vice president of Field Marketing and was responsible for creating go-to-market plans, driving brand awareness and messaging, as well as leading demand generation globally. Prior to her time at Salesforce, she held global brand and marketing leadership positions at Macrovision, McAfee, and Adobe.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Emma to Workday," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "Not only is she a world-class leader with a track record of driving international brand awareness for some of the world's most respected technology companies, she also embodies our company values and puts her employees first with everything she does. Emma brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, and has the vision and background to help us achieve our next stage of growth."

"I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to drive more awareness for such a respected and beloved brand that is so well aligned with my own personal values," said Chalwin. "I look forward to bringing my international growth experience to bear as Workday continues to scale and partnering with our clients and partners around the world to thrive in the changing world of work."

Chalwin holds a degree in European Business Studies from the University of West London, England, and is a US Marketing Academy Fellowship Scholar.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

