Techstars, the most active pre-seed investor in the world providing entrepreneurs access to capital, programming and connections, and Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader in tools and outdoor equipment, announced today the launch of Techstars Founder Catalyst sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker. This 10-week pre-accelerator program for early-stage startups will address the specific needs of diverse and underrepresented founders in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The program will provide 20 participants with entrepreneurial education on a variety of concepts critical for startup success. Founders will gain access to mentors from both Techstars and Stanley Black & Decker’s network while working in a collaborative community environment. The program will run from October through December 2023, culminating in a final showcase where founders will present their businesses and highlight the development they have experienced during the program.

"Driving both innovation impact and community impact are long-standing goals for us,” said Marty Guay, Vice President of Business Development for Stanley Black & Decker. "Partnering with Techstars to launch this Founder Catalyst program is an important step toward championing those goals while fostering diverse talent in the startup ecosystem.”

Diverse and underrepresented founders face striking challenges in accessing resources and help for their businesses. Initiatives like the Techstars Founder Catalyst program sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker provide the opportunity for those founders to be intentionally supported by a community of stakeholders that are invested in their success.

“Techstars Founder Catalyst programs have seen great success, having led to nearly 1,400 mentor connections, numerous product launches, and more than $31.5 million raised by Founder Catalyst graduates,” said Oko Davaasuren, Senior Director for Techstars. “Stanley Black & Decker will only expand our reach and support a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem.”

Applications are now open. The program will be delivered in a primarily virtual, part-time format, and diverse or underrepresented founders from all industries and backgrounds in the Mid-Atlantic are encouraged to apply. For more information on the Techstars Founder Catalyst program, please visit: www.techstars.com/founder-catalyst

About Techstars

Techstars is the most active pre-seed investor in the world having invested through its accelerators in more than 3,700 companies that have a combined market cap of over $99 billion. Founded in 2006, Techstars believes that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year enabling more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs around the world. We do this by operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, as well as by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. www.techstars.com

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

