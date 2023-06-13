KeyBank's continued investment in online banking experience wins with clients

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2023

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KeyBank (

NYSE:KEY, Financial) announced its recognition as #1 in Customer Satisfaction for Regional Bank Online Experiences in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study*.

Within the 2023 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study, KeyBank ranks #1 among regional banks in three of the four performance factors: Navigation, Speed, and Visual Appeal. KeyBank also ranks third among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction study.

"How clients interact with banks continues to change at a rapid pace and we have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking with respect to their daily needs," said Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank. "While we recognize that our branches are and will always be an important option for our clients when they need advice on complex financial choices, we have worked to strengthen our digital capabilities with an increased focus on offering more convenience to our clients and providing them with exceptional service."

Over the last year, Key has revamped its online banking experience based on client feedback to redesign visuals and navigation, enhance content and information availability and focus on behind-the-scenes core improvements to increase speed, all with an increased focus on enhanced safety and security for our clients.

"We are excited that our clients are recognizing this effort -- we keep them at the center of all we do and work hard to exceed their expectations. We look forward to continuing to deliver enhanced benefits and services so that we continue to earn their trust in us," said Alexander.

*KeyBank received the highest score among regional banks ($70B to $200B in deposits) in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Banking Online Satisfaction Study which measures customer satisfaction with financial institutions' website experience for banking account management. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

The U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction, U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction, U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction and U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction studies were redesigned for 2023. The studies measure overall satisfaction with banking and credit card digital channels based on four factors: navigation; speed; visual appeal; and information/content. The studies are based on responses from 16,745 retail bank and credit card customers nationwide and were fielded in February-March 2023.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. © 2023 KeyCorp.

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

