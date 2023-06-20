D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2023 Third Quarter Earnings on July 20, 2023

NYSE:DHI, Financial), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 945128. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 48543. The teleconference replay will be available through July 27, 2023. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through November 15, 2023.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 110 markets in 33 states across the United States and closed 83,119 homes in its homebuilding and single-family rental operations during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage+financing, title+services and insurance+agency+services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a national residential lot development company.

