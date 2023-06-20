Werner+Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces its inclusion as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics, which distinguishes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the refrigerated food and beverage industry. ReedTMS Logistics, acquired by Werner in November of 2022, also proudly received this designation.

“We are honored to have the Werner and ReedTMS teams both recognized by Food Logistics for our commitment to keeping vital products on the shelves and available for families across the country,” said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Logistics, Matt Parry. “ReedTMS thrives in the food and beverage vertical, so adding their services to the mix further elevated our service offerings and customer reach. Our advanced technology solutions, modern equipment, professional drivers, comprehensive alliance carrier network and dedicated associates ensure we always keep America moving, no matter the challenge.”

Food Logistics’ Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers list is a resource guide for third-party logistics and cold storage providers whose products and services are critical for global food and beverage supply chain companies. To be selected, companies must be committed to improving their expertise and keeping up with the latest temperature monitoring technologies, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems.

“The past year has been so challenging for U.S. supply chains. It’s the continuous bottlenecks that require fleets to re-tool and pivot accordingly. But it’s the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses, and software/technologies that keep today’s supply chains in line,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These 3PLs and cold storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and sustainability. Now is the time to honor and celebrate those companies making magic happen behind the frontlines.”

To view the full list of Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider award recipients, visit here.

