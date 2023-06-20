Knightscope Receives New Contract for Three Robots

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a contract for one K5 and two K1 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) from a 50-year old real estate developer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613541095/en/

2K1-1K5-KSCP.jpg

Knightscope Receives New Contract for Three Robots (Graphic: Busienss Wire)

Knightscope’s newest client has constructed over 15,000 new homes, owns and manages more than 11,000 rental apartments, built more than 18 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development. They employ thousands of people across North America and are one of the largest and most established developers of real estate.

Knightscope’s robots are slated to join the security team of a downtown Los Angeles, CA, mixed use area near the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center). The ASRs will be augmenting the security operations in a manner consistent with a recent blog highlighting Knightscope%27s+Recommendations+for+Securing+Commercial+Real+Estate. The technologies will provide a safer environment for local residents, employees and visitors, helping Knightscope to fulfill its mission to help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Discovery calls and demonstrations may be scheduled at a time convenient for you by visiting www.knightscope.com%2Fdiscover. See how Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and blue light emergency communication systems will reduce costs while still elevating your public safety program.

Transportation Solutions & Lighting (“TS&L”) Hosts Robot Roadshow at IACLEA

The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) is the largest professional association devoted to excellence in campus public safety and law enforcement. Members are police chiefs, public safety directors, law enforcement officers, and security personnel at higher education institutions across the globe. Knightscope Authorized Partner, TS&L, has graciously agreed to host the Robot Roadshow at the 2023 Annual Conference and Expo at the Caribe Royale Orlando, 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, on June 27-28. TS&L will be in Booth 406 with Knightscope experts on hand to assist with any questions and demonstrations. For more information about, or to attend the conference, please+visit+IACLEA+here.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

%3Cb%3EWatch+a+video+of+the+Roadshow+hosted+by+the+New+York+Police+Department+here.%3C%2Fb%3E

The Robot Roadshow will be setup just outside of the event venue, so clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more without having to attend the conference. Hours vary and available slots fill up fast, so please check+the+schedule for more details or to book your visit to ensure one-on-one attention.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with reputable manufactures. Our service and products come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact+Transportation+Solutions+and+Lighting%2C+Inc.+today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613541095r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613541095/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.