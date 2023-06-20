Rackspace Technology Launches Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Leading multicloud solutions provider announces Generative AI offerings aimed at accelerating the responsible adoption of AI in organizations of all sizes

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR™), a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions across industries.

FAIR aims to be a force multiplier to accelerate the pragmatic and secure use-case-based adoption of generative AI in businesses across all industries. It builds on unique Rackspace Technology IP and multicloud capabilities along with their global footprint to facilitate:

  • Cutting-edge AI/ML, analytics, data services, and assets gained through the strategic acquisition of Just Analytics.
  • Industry-leading partnerships, with leading hyperscalers, including the extended ecosystem of open-source AI solutions featuring Hugging Face and stability.ai, to drive rapid Open Innovation.
  • The development of AI Private Cloud capabilities, including GPU-based high-performance computing, low latency storage solutions such as Rackspace Data Freedom, and secure networking across 30 plus global data centers, to enable the data kinetics needed to build advanced AI models in a private, secure, and on-demand environment.

Generative AI Offerings to Drive Customer Success

  • FAIR Generative AI Ideation Workshop: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.
  • FAIR Generative AI Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.
  • FAIR Generative AI Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.

Under the FAIR platform, over 100 use cases have been identified across multiple industries, and several first-of-a-kind implementations across the globe are under development. We have leveraged generative AI to implement Intelligent Co-pilot for the Enterprise (ICE™). Developed within FAIR, ICE is a co-pilot, boosting the productivity and effectiveness of go-to-market teams. It harnesses the power of AI to automate routine tasks, identify warm leads, surface relevant data and content, and provide real-time contextualized analytics for hyper-personalized customer interactions.

"As we extend our AI/ML capabilities, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with generative AI," stated Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. "Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace (FAIR) showcases our technology-leaning dedication to innovation, commitment to open source, and ambition to be at the forefront of data-driven solutions that benefit our customers and partners. We aim to develop solutions that leverage the full potential of generative AI across various industries."

Click here to register for the FAIR Generative AI Ideation Workshop.

Click here to learn more about unlocking limitless creativity with the power of generative AI.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of the technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their transformation journey.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NzQyNyM1NjQzNjU2IzIwMDU3MjQ=
Rackspace-Technology-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.