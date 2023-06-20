NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day June Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/760772/Sidoti-Events-LLCs-Virtual-June-Small-Cap-Conference



