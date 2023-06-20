HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation ( APA), today announced the opening of the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program application for the 2023-2024 planting season.



Last year, the program reached a significant milestone with the donation of its 5 millionth tree since the program’s launch in 2005. Over the last 18 years, the program has partnered with over 900 nonprofit organizations and government agencies across the company’s U.S. operating areas.

“The Apache Tree Grant Program’s long-term impact enhances green spaces and provides critical reforestation and conservation benefits in urban and rural areas, paving the way for a more sustainable future,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “As responsible stewards of the environment, we recognize the important role trees play in our local communities, and we are eager to continue to grow and sustain the program’s successful legacy.”

The Apache Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one gallon, three gallon or five gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2023, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2024.

Last season, the program donated more than 373,000 trees to 41 nonprofit partner organizations, including reforestation efforts with Texas Longleaf – Texas A&M Forest Service in East Texas, Houston Botanic Garden and the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana. Apache also partnered with groups such as Keep San Angelo Beautiful to help teach students about environmental stewardship and supported conservation projects with Texas Parks & Wildlife.

For more information and to apply to the 2023-2024 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com to submit an application by the Aug. 1, 2023 deadline. To view the Apache Tree Grant Program video and learn more, click here.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache is a wholly-owned subsidiary of APA Corporation. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi

