ENGAGE 2023 – Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, powering 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies and thousands of brands worldwide, today will demonstrate its Open Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform at Engage 2023 customer conference, the industry’s premier customer engagement event in Las Vegas.

Verint’s Open CCaaS Platform™ provides organizations with the foundation to choose the right path for their contact centers now and in the future. This next-generation open platform delivers customer experience (CX) automation while lowering operating costs and ultimately enables brands to achieve best-in-class contact center operations.

Historically, brands built their contact centers on telephony infrastructure and, as the industry started to shift to cloud, the first-generation cloud solutions were telephony-first and closed. Today, brands are focused on using open solutions to increase automation so they can elevate CX across channels.

“Industry labor spend is already very high at $2 trillion annually. Brands can no longer hire their way to providing better customer experiences. Verint is leading the industry with a CX automation platform purposely built to address the most strategic challenges of the contact center,” says Verint’s Dan Bodner, chairman and CEO. “In today’s fast-paced technology environment, brands adopt platforms that are open in all dimensions to future proof their contact centers. They need a platform that is designed to augment their human workforce with an effective team of specialized AI bots to deliver tangible business outcomes.”

Make Engagement Data Work 24/7

Having the right data is the key to making a contact center successful. With the Verint Engagement Data Hub architected at the core of the platform, brands can ensure their engagement data works for them 24/7.

The Verint Engagement Data Hub unifies siloed engagement data from all parts of the contact center including the data generated through interactions from every channel, workforce performances of contact center employees, and customer experiences. Now brands can easily access data to empower agents and executives and export data to corporate data lakes for additional analysis.

Put AI at the Fingertips of Agents

Leveraging the latest AI models is imperative to future proofing CX Automation. Verint Da Vinci AI is at the core of Verint’s Open CCaaS Platform and incorporates the latest AI models from Verint and other commercially available AI.

Verint has created a team of specialized bots powered by Verint Da Vinci AI to augment the contact center workforce. These specialized bots are designed to perform unique customer engagement tasks such as containment, forecasting, compliance, agent coaching, and interaction wrap-up. Using AI to augment the workforce frees up agents to address more complex customer issues and ultimately provide differentiated customer experiences.

Maximize CX Automation and Evolve to Best-in-Class Operations

The Verint Open CCaaS Platform is designed to openly integrate with existing customer ecosystems. With Verint Open CCaaS, brands can start anywhere and embrace CX automation at their own pace to deliver tangible business outcomes, today and in the future.

Visit Verint+Open+CCaaS+Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613025370/en/