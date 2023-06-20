ENGAGE 2023--Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today introduced more Verint Da Vinci™ AI capabilities to enable faster time-to-value, enrich business processes, and augment the human workforce.

Architected at the core of the Verint Open CCaaS Platform™, Verint Da Vinci AI enables brands to maximize the value of AI and deliver tangible business outcomes. Through an open, secure, and data-driven AI design, Verint Da Vinci AI integrates commercially available models, like ChatGPT, alongside Verint’s own proprietary AI capabilities. Verint Da Vinci AI models are trained on customer engagement data, which has been collected for more than 20 years, as well as the real-time data that flows through the Verint Open CCaaS Platform to ensure Verint AI models are continuously trained and tuned to perform successfully.

New capabilities announced at the company’s Engage 2023 customer conference are now available through Verint Da Vinci AI.

Verint Da Vinci Interaction Wrap-Up Saves Millions in Agent Productivity

Agents spend roughly 20 percent of their time doing ‘interaction wrap-up’ work also referred to as ‘after-call’ work. Much of this time is dedicated to manual interaction summarization that leaves gaps in completeness and usability for the next agent.

The time agents spend between calls can cost companies millions of dollars in additional labor. Verint Interaction Wrap-Up dramatically reduces the amount of after-call work through the innovative capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (Generative AI). The bot uses Deep Learning to provide market leading real-time transcription accuracy that is fed into generative AI algorithms, such as ChatGPT, for automatic interaction summarization. The solution reduces agent time lost to creating manual summaries, standardizes the summary format approach to optimize usability by future agents, and elevates CX by minimizing time lost in reviewing previous interaction outcomes.

Verint Da Vinci Interaction Transfer Improves CX

Verint Interaction Transfer Bot is used to provide seamless transitions from self-service to assisted service. Many customer journeys start with a self-service bot. At times, the interaction is transferred to an agent, who needs to fully understand the situation. Previously, to accomplish this, the agent had to take time to read a transcript of the bot conversation or, worse, ask the customer to repeat the information that was just relayed to the bot. With Verint Interaction Transfer Bot, the agent is instantly presented with a summary of the self-service interaction, making it easy to quickly understand the reason for the transfer. Verint Interaction Transfer Bot reduces average handling times and increases customer satisfaction scores.

“Verint is enabling our customers to inject AI innovation into their business workflows, resulting in increased automation and elevated customer experiences,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “With Verint Da Vinci AI, the latest AI capabilities are embedded directly into business processes to enable humans and bots to work together like never before and deliver CX automation throughout the enterprise.”

Verint Da Vinci AI models are continuously trained on customer engagement data to ensure that they are fine-tuned and can perform successfully. Verint Da Vinci AI powers all Verint applications and is embedded into business process workflows to maximize customer experience (CX) automation.

