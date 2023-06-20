Galaxy Next Generation Receives Two Additional Purchase Orders from Ohio School District

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, today announced it has been awarded two additional purchase orders for at least $100,000 under its contract with Licking Heights Local School District in Ohio.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This repeat order from Licking Heights Ohio is significant as our initial contract from a year ago marked our initial entrance into the Ohio market. Additional orders from existing customers demonstrate the value add of our products and our excellent customer service."

Darian Kovach, of Licking Heights Local School District, stated, "Overall, I have been very pleased with this experience and can recommend Galaxy with no hesitation. From RFP and sale to installation and support they have been exceptional. I know this relationship between our school district and Galaxy is only a year old, but I believe the partnership can grow with the district, and since their system is modular, I have lots of options for upgrades and such in the future. The bell system is extremely easy to program and the GUI is intuitive enough that I am not getting any pushback on office staff using it, which is always a good thing. We look forward to a long term relationship."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
[email protected]
P:888-859-1274

