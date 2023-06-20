ENGAGE 2023 – Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today introduced Verint+Enterprise+Experience+Management+%28XM%29 which offers powerful new capabilities to seamlessly deliver experience insights at scale across a brand’s customer touchpoints.

As consumer behavior continues to evolve, access to data becomes more critical for enterprise customer experience (CX) leaders who need to understand what consumers want and how they feel in real time. Today, the volume of data is overwhelming and organizational silos make it difficult to share insights and coordinate actions to better serve customers. Verint empowers enterprise CX leaders to break down the silos and unify the view of rich, unstructured data for an enterprise-wide picture of the voice of the customer (VoC).

Verint Enterprise XM offers a wide set of capabilities including direct and inferred feedback collection, advanced CX analysis, rich reporting, and automated actions. Verint Enterprise XM consolidates VoC data from across the enterprise:

Web and Mobile - Capture and analyze data across Web, mobile, social, and survey feedback to understand the customer experience in the digital domain.

- Capture and analyze data across Web, mobile, social, and survey feedback to understand the customer experience in the digital domain. Store Locations - Capture and analyze customer feedback with geo-location capabilities to understand the customer experience in stores and branches.

- Capture and analyze customer feedback with geo-location capabilities to understand the customer experience in stores and branches. Contact Center - Capture and analyze unstructured data from voice and text channels and post interaction surveys to understand the outcome of customer interactions.

“Consumers today expect frictionless and personalized customer journeys. They expect issues to be resolved quickly. They also expect to be heard across all channels including Web, mobile, social messaging, chat, and phone, going beyond traditional surveys,” says Verint’s Daniel Ziv, vice president, go-to-market, Experience Management and Analytics. “Verint Enterprise XM delivers innovative voice of the customer solutions for both direct and inferred customer feedback that empowers enterprise CX leaders to continuously improve omnichannel experiences and make more informed CX decisions.”

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

