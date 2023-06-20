VST Mission is to Serve Current and Past Members of US Armed Services and Coast Guard Through World-Class, Highly Effective, and Natural Wellness Products that Benefit the Mind, Body, and Soul

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services to the global nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, agrochemical, and food/beverage industries, among others, and the Veterans Service Team ("VST") (www.vst.org), a self-funded, 501(c)3 non-profit company dedicated to the support and wellness of active duty and former members of all branches of the US Military and US Coast Guard, today announced a long-term (5-year) development and supply agreement between the companies.

PBIO's Ultra Shear Technology™ (UltraShear™ or UST™) platform allows oil-soluble active molecules like CBD to be prepared into nanoemulsions of vanishingly tiny oil droplets in water that ensures rapid absorption and unparalleled bioavailability of the CBD (or other active ingredients) into the water-based biochemistry of human bodies. The PBIO-VST partnership offers VST membership exclusive access to custom-designed, hemp-derived, UltraShear-processed nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water ("Nano-CBD"), providing unparalleled speed of action and reliable dosage delivery. As new UltraShear-processed nanoemulsified wellness, beauty, and nutraceutical products are developed and become available, these too will be readily offered to VST members, some of them also on an exclusive basis.

Mr. Howard Zall, COO of VST, commented: "Our mission is to serve the roughly 18 million current members and veterans of the US Armed Services and Coast Guard with education, support services, and a potent collection of diverse, carefully selected wellness products. We are in the early stages of building our membership, through which we expect to increase VST to over 2 million members in the next five years. It is our sincere honor to serve our Nation's Heroes."

Mr. Zall continued: "A leading-quality CBD product with world class speed and completeness of effectiveness has been the most important new offering that we have been targeting for our growing VST member base in 2023, to help address and manage their diverse, critical needs. Following extensive due diligence, we determined PBIO's UltraShear Technology was the world's leading platform for developing highly effective nanoemulsions of CBD in either a topical or oral spray. For VST, both formulations will be custom-developed and packaged by PBIO. In addition to being preservative-free, plant-based, all natural, fast-acting, highly bioavailable, and extremely potent CBD products, the products will be configured with unique features only available to VST members. We are very excited to partner with PBIO, and to soon introduce to our membership our first collaborative product: a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind, nanoemulsified CBD topical spray."

Captain George Ackerson, CEO and Founder of VST, and a two-tour veteran - Vietnam (circa 1971) as a Warrant Officer special operations scout helicopter pilot, and (circa 1978) as a Commissioned Officer in aviation maintenance and attack helicopter test pilot, stated: "Initially, we will be launching our custom-designed, one-of-a kind, UltraShear Nano-CBD Topical Spray, with its sister product (UltraShear Nano-CBD Oral Spray) to quickly follow. These unique products, to be available exclusively to VST members only, will be superbly targeted to address large and important unmet needs within the U.S. active military and veteran's communities. Results to date have demonstrated PBIO's UltraShear nanoemulsion processing capabilities go far beyond other so-called nano products currently on the market - with performance significantly better than we could have ever dreamed. We are very proud to partner with the amazing innovation team at PBIO."

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, observed: "We at PBIO have tremendous respect for George, his Team, and the VST mission. One-hundred percent of all VST efforts support current and past members of the US Armed Services and Coast Guard; in addition, VST donates 100% of its profits to veteran's charities and to Animal ‘Rescue' Shelters across the US. We are truly honored to announce this partnership and to provide the VST membership with a new, unique line of UltraShear nanoemulsified CBD products, as well as other wellness, beauty, and nutraceutical products in the future."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, concluded: "With VST's membership expected to exceed 2 million of the nearly 18 million active-duty personnel and veterans within five years, PBIO and VST are estimating PBIO's incremental revenue from this relationship will grow significantly year-over-year, from initial annual revenue of about $1.5M to revenue topping $15M in the fifth year of the agreement. These projections are for Nano-CBD products sales only, which the companies believe will be generated from sales of up to 50,000 spray bottles in Year 1 to approximately 500,000 spray bottles in Year 5. PBIO investors and VST members can expect to hear much more about additional UltraShear processed products offered through VST in the weeks and months ahead."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

