LAFAYETTE, La., June 13, 2023

National online homebuying leader extends Louisiana roots with strong local team

LAFAYETTE, La., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder since 2019, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced that the company has opened a new Sales Studio in Broussard to assist homebuyers interested in purchasing a new home with Century Complete.

A national pioneer with a convenient and streamlined online homebuying experience, Century Complete has steadily grown in the Louisiana market since its introduction to the state in 2022—expanding to multiple locations in the Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and Lake Charles areas on the strength of its partnerships with local trades, sales associates, and real estate agents.

Sales Studio:
481 Albertson Parkway, Suite 2
Broussard, LA 70518
337.210.2050

Explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Louisiana.

"Century Complete's quality construction combined with the company's easier-than-ever online homebuying process makes us a perfect fit here in Louisiana," said Cory Morgan, Century Complete's Division Manager. "As someone who grew up in Lafayette and has a passion for new home construction, I couldn't be more excited to see our continuing expansion across Louisiana with beautiful new homes for the underserved affordable buyer."

Delivering exceptional new homes and best-in-class service in partnership with local trades and real estate agents, Century Complete currently has four communities in Louisiana—projected to offer over 800 homesites combined—with more communities on the way.

NOW SELLING:

Timberstone Estates | New Iberia, LA
Single-family homes in the low $200s

  • 3- and 4-bedrooms home plans offering covered patios, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances standard throughout.
  • Timberstone is conveniently located 20 miles southeast of Lafayette along U.S. 90, with quick access to New Iberia's historic Main Street, restaurants, and shops

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TimberstoneEstates.

Mills Terrace | Scott, LA
Single-family homes in the low $200s

  • Modern 4-bedroom home plans that provide the flexibility of either a needed 4th bedroom or a peaceful, separate space for your thriving home office.
  • Located just five miles west of Lafayette, with close proximity to local attractions like Scott's arboretum and a new tourist welcome center called La Maison de Begnaud, featuring a heritage interpretive center

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MillsTerrace.

COMING SOON:

Maggy's Ridge & Maggy's Ridge Estates | Sulphur, LA
Single-family homes in the mid $230s

  • Generous homesites for the buyer that's looking for more space within a community setting. Truly unique 3- and 4-bedroom plans that take advantage of the wider yards to make your Lake Charles home a real showplace.
  • Convenient location near I-10 and U.S. 90, offering a short drive to Lake Charles

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MaggysRidge.

Copper Oaks Reserve | Baton Rouge, LA
Single-family homes in the mid $200s

  • Less than 10 minutes from Airline Highway and the I-110, this community is a commuter's dream. While others are making their way from Denham Springs, you'll already be at your destination. Quick, convenient access to Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University.
  • Affordably priced 3- and 4-bedroom homes will give you and your family choices to find the right place to call home.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CopperOaksReserve.

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Louisiana, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement, and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

