CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker is pleased to announce that its Independent Advisory Board has been joined by Several Retired Fire Officials: Southern California Fire Chief Jeff Bowman, San Bernardino Fire Chief/Marshall Peter Brierty and Northern California Fire Chief/Marshal Jim Thomson. These decorated, Retired Fire Officials see the need to add new, second lines of defense in wildfire defense, and MFB's DIY wildfire defense systems to all homes in wildfire regions as well as endorsing the use of MFB's Green EPA Safer Choice Fire Chemistry for proactive defense across all wildfire regions.

Before joining its Board, each of them thoroughly vetted MFB's proprietary fire inhibitor, MFB-31-CitroTech and its Accreditations. They are each ready to help all fire departments understand how adding MFB's defense science and strategies could help them make things safer for firefighters.

These retired fire officials have witnessed MFB's Do-It-Yourself Wildfire Defense System (DIY WFDS) and the ability of its chemistry to support interruption of a wildfire advance upon dry vegetation and landscaping.

Next week in San Bernardino at a wildfire demonstration event, MFB will showcase and prove once again that its affordable, Patent Pending DIY WFDS can help address the California Fire Insurance Crisis by mitigating the risk of loss for property owners who obtain and install a System.

There is a need for new, proactive safe chemistry to defend against wildfires, like the unprecedented wildfires now burning in Canada that have destroyed millions of acres and displaced over 100,000 residents. With many experts cautioning about climate change, this clean, safe solution has the ability to help support our brave firefighters in the U.S. and Canada.

Retired Chief Jeff Bowman was quoted as having said that, "the same-old, same-old approach to wildfire management isn't working. An effective, proactive strategy is the best way forward, so embrace the Mighty Fire Breaker technology to protect your property and your family."

Retired Fire Marshall Peter Brierty says, "More and more Wildfires in California stretch State and Local firefighting resources beyond their limits, and they will continue to do so into the future. The Mighty Fire Breaker system can help fill those gaps with an added level of protection for your home or business. For the last 25 years as a former Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief, I have promoted and enforced fire hazard reduction particularly in Wildland Fire environments. The new and patented Citrotech chemistry has passed the tests set by State and Federal EPA for use in California".

Retired Fire Marshal Jim Thompson said that, "traditional wild-land fire response isn't reducing wildfire losses. It's responsive to fire. Pre-treatment by vegetation management is a beginning, but it's not enough. Pretreatment by using eco-safe chemistry is where I see phenomenal protection of both property and the lives of firefighters."

