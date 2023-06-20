destination:miami Returns During Miami Swim Week with Resort Focused Fashion and Wellness Experiences

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, leading industry connector and organizer of premier fashion wholesale events including MAGIC, PROJECT, and COTERIE, is gearing up for destination:miami. This three-day stand-alone premium fashion event designed to spotlight a thoughtfully curated assortment of established and emerging resortwear collections from the latest designers and trends shaping elevated resortwear July 8-10, 2023, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.image.png

destination:miami is a COTERIE diffusion brand, which takes the well-known destination community featured at COTERIE and creates an additional focused opportunity for buyers to shop resort and swimwear collections. In addition to ready to wear, this show will also feature an incredible line up of vacation inspired footwear and accessories including hats, sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

The annual showcase drives contemporary and advanced contemporary retailers to the action of Miami Swim Week, a key moment in the buying season with an intimate and luxurious show. destination:miami is intentionally focused on with retreat-like experience for designers and buyers alike with daily wellness, health and beauty-related experiences including daily morning yoga, meditation and sound healing, Face Fitness with celebrity esthetician Lana Mar, nail art by Chillhouse and personalized palm readings.

destination:miami brings both domestic and international brands and retailers together for three full days of networking, inspiration and discovery. "destination:miami is expecting nearly half of exhibiting brands to be from international destinations including Brazil, Columbia and Turkey." says Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of COTERIE "This show presents a unique opportunity to break into the U.S. market in an incredible location in the middle of Miami Swim Week."

Top exhibiting brands include Adriana Pappas Jewelry, Christy Lynn Collection, Dream Catcher, JUJU Mood, Kristina Ti, Luna B, Mola Mola, Palma Canaria, Van Den Abeele Paris and Ximena Castillo Jewelry & Accessories. Retailers registered to attend include BergdorfGoodman, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, FWRD, JulianGold, Four Seasons Orlando, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales and Ritz Carlton.

There is limited space register to become an exhibitor, attendee or press. Register atwww.destinationfashionevents.com.

Follow @coterie_show for updates on exhibiting brands and on-site activations.

About COTERIE:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary and advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. The industry connector brings emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of global retailers, influencers, and media. COTERIE's first-class events are built on sustainability, technology, and community which combined create exclusive experiences that fuel discovery and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts:

Kristin Borland
Informa Markets Fashion
[email protected]

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760919/destinationmiami-Returns-During-Miami-Swim-Week-with-Resort-Focused-Fashion-and-Wellness-Experiences

img.ashx?id=760919

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.