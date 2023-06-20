SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC: Q1 2023 13F Filing Update and Analysis

SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC, a renowned investment management firm, is known for its strategic and disciplined approach to investing. The firm focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation, employing a diversified investment strategy that combines both active and passive management. With a strong emphasis on risk management and a commitment to transparency, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC has built a reputation for delivering consistent results to its clients.

In line with its commitment to transparency, the firm recently filed its 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31, 2023. The report provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition, offering a glimpse into the minds of its seasoned investment professionals.

The Q1 2023 13F filing reveals that SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio contained 102 stocks, with a total value of $188 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) at 8.91%, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) at 8.15%, and Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) at 7.93%. These holdings indicate the firm's focus on diversified, dividend-paying investments, which aligns with its long-term growth and capital preservation philosophy.

The significant allocation to DGRO, an ETF that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends, highlights SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's emphasis on income generation and capital appreciation. This ETF provides exposure to a broad range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, and consumer goods, offering a well-rounded investment for long-term growth.

Similarly, the firm's investment in ITOT, an ETF that aims to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index, demonstrates its commitment to diversification and passive management. By investing in ITOT, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC gains exposure to the entire U.S. stock market, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks across all sectors. This broad exposure helps to mitigate risk and enhance returns over the long term.

Lastly, the allocation to VIGI, an ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index of international stocks with a strong track record of dividend growth, showcases the firm's focus on global diversification. By investing in VIGI, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC gains exposure to companies in both developed and emerging markets, providing an additional layer of diversification and growth potential.

In conclusion, the Q1 2023 13F filing update for SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC highlights the firm's commitment to its investment philosophy of long-term growth, capital preservation, and diversification. The top holdings in the portfolio, including DGRO, ITOT, and VIGI, reflect the firm's focus on dividend-paying investments and its strategic approach to both active and passive management. As the global economy continues to evolve, investors can expect SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC to remain steadfast in its pursuit of consistent results and long-term value creation.
