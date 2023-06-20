Windsor Advisory Group, LLC is a boutique investment management firm that focuses on providing tailored investment solutions to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions. With a commitment to long-term value creation, the firm employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to identify and invest in high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's investment philosophy is centered around capital preservation, risk management, and generating consistent returns for its clients.



In this article, we will analyze Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's latest 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. The filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition.



During the fourth quarter of 2022, Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio contained 70 stocks with a total value of $38 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), representing 10.82%, 10.27%, and 6.60% of the portfolio, respectively.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) - 10.82% of Portfolio



Apple Inc., the technology giant known for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, was Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's largest holding in Q4 2022. The company's strong fundamentals, innovative product lineup, and robust financial performance make it an attractive investment for long-term value creation. Apple's recent foray into new markets, such as electric vehicles and augmented reality, further highlights its growth potential and commitment to innovation.



Paychex Inc. (PAYX) - 10.27% of Portfolio



Paychex Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services, was the second-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio. The company's comprehensive suite of services, strong client base, and consistent financial performance make it an appealing investment for long-term growth. Paychex's focus on expanding its product offerings and enhancing its technology platform positions the company well for future success in the rapidly evolving human capital management industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - 6.60% of Portfolio



Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a leading provider of midstream energy services, was the third-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio. The company's extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants, along with its diversified customer base, provides a stable source of cash flow and supports its attractive distribution yield. Enterprise Products Partners' strategic investments in growth projects and commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet make it a compelling investment for income-seeking investors.



In conclusion, Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's Q4 2022 13F filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio focused on high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. The firm's top holdings in Apple Inc., Paychex Inc., and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. showcase its commitment to long-term value creation and risk management. Investors seeking insights into Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's investment strategy and portfolio composition can gain valuable information from this latest filing.