Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced their newest integration with DSN, a dental practice management software featuring industry-leading tools and processes designed to streamline office efficiency and productivity.

A recent Weave survey revealed that over 80% of dental offices saw a surge in their patient base and are busier than ever. This newest integration combines DSN’s robust EHR solutions with Weave’s award-winning patient engagement software to help offices save time and money while also providing the best patient experience possible. Estimates show that offices leveraging Weave's automated appointment reminders have unlocked up to 3 additional hours per week, which can then be allocated to other essential tasks and priorities.

“This new integration further solidifies Weave’s leadership as the preferred patient engagement platform for dentists," said Branden Neish, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Weave. "The partnership brings the most effective and powerful Weave experience to 4,000+ DSN customers. We are thrilled to be partnering with DSN and look forward to collaborating with them in the future."

“The integration between Weave and DSN Software connects healthcare technology and personalized patient care, transforming data into dialogues and diagnoses into discussions,” said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software. “Together, we are pioneering a future where healthcare is not only about healing, but also about understanding and connection."

By seamlessly synchronizing throughout the day, this integration enhances core Weave features such as two-way texting, VoIP, and Team Chat. It not only streamlines operations between the two software systems but also unlocks the full potential of other advanced Weave products for dental offices.

Automated Appointment Reminders– Reduce no-shows and keep the schedule full when Weave sends out automated appointment reminders to patients.

Reduce no-shows and keep the schedule full when Weave sends out automated appointment reminders to patients. Patient Profile– View detailed information like household name, patient profile photo, family members and payment history, all while serving them over the phone.

View detailed information like household name, patient profile photo, family members and payment history, all while serving them over the phone. Save the Date Reminders– Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so patients can add it as an event on their calendars.

Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so patients can add it as an event on their calendars. Schedule Sync– Filter schedules by confirmed and unconfirmed patients, appointment type and practitioner. Weave’s built-in communication tools enable providers to quickly reach out to or follow up with patients on their schedule.

Filter schedules by confirmed and unconfirmed patients, appointment type and practitioner. Weave’s built-in communication tools enable providers to quickly reach out to or follow up with patients on their schedule. Reviews Auto-texting – Customize and schedule automated texts to solicit reviews from patients after their appointments to build online presence.

– Customize and schedule automated texts to solicit reviews from patients after their appointments to build online presence. Call Pop– Know more about who is calling when they call and quickly access patient profiles and notes to keep records current.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

About DSN Software

Founded in 1978, DSN Software is a prestigious, privately-owned software development firm with an enduring legacy that spans nearly half a century. Our mission is to empower modern dental and specialized practices through intelligent software solutions that not only enhance management strategies but elevate the entire patient experience.

From our locations in Centralia, Washington and Tulsa, Oklahoma, we proudly serve thousands of dental specialty practices across the United States. Our commitment to innovation is deeply ingrained in our DNA, driving us to continually streamline workflows and structure online information efficiently.

But, we don't stop there. Our state-of-the-art software offers features that revolutionize practice management - a meticulously designed EMR module, comprehensive reporting, and more. These features don't merely follow the trend, they define it, setting new standards for the digital, cloud-based practices of today.

At DSN Software, we're not just keeping pace with the rapidly evolving landscape of dental practice management, we're creating the future. With every line of code, we're building bridges to a smarter, more responsive, and more efficient healthcare future.

