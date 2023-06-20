Verint Empowers Contact Center Users with Engagement Data Insights

2 hours ago
Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today launched Verint Engagement Data Insightsproviding business users no code, no training, self-service access to all of their engagement data using Verint Da Vinci AI for natural language search. The announcement was made during the company’s Engage 2023 customer conference.

Business users can now freely explore their organization’s engagement data using a highly intuitive, search-driven interface powered by Natural Language Search and Generative AI, with zero training required. Users can simply ask or type their questions into the Engagement Data Insights application to unlock key insights into what is happening in their business and the consequent actions they need to take to enhance their operations.

Out-of-the-box self-service dashboards and reports are designed to deliver unparalleled visibility into customer engagement operations, transforming raw data into meaningful visualizations and metrics. Now, business leaders can effortlessly monitor key performance indicators, track customer interactions and experiences, and analyze agent performance. Drawing on these insights, users can enhance customer experiences, maximize operational efficiency, and drive rapid return on investment.

“Today’s organizations grapple with unifying, managing, and accessing huge amounts of siloed customer engagement data,” says David Singer, global vice president, go-market-strategy. “With Verint Engagement Data Insights, business leaders can now access and harness customer engagement data directly. There’s no reliance on outside sources or IT to provide the reports needed to make data-driven decisions.”

Engagement Data Insights draws on data in the Engagement Data Hub and is powered by Verint Da Vinci AI. Both the data hub and Da Vinci sit at the core of Verint’s Open CCaaS Platform.

Visit Verint+Open+CCaaS+Platform to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

