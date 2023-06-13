Hyundai Hosts Child Safety Seat Event with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 13, 2023

  • Hyundai Hope, Patrick Hyundai, and [email protected] Employee Resource Group Donate to the Infant Supply Drive
  • Families Received a Child Safety Seat Check at Busse Woods Forest Preserve

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago hosted a child safety seat check at this year's Move for Kids walk and rally for patients, families, and neighbors at Busse Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The event is part of the partnership previously announced in February as Hyundai continues its support of the hospital's Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program.

211__3.jpg

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. Research shows that properly buckling up children in safety seats is lifesaving, reducing the risk of serious and fatal injuries by 80 percent.

At the Move for Kids event, families received free child safety seat checks, where certified technicians inspected for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit for the children. Some families even received replacement seats if needed. Additionally, Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative for Hyundai Motor America, Patrick Hyundai, and the [email protected] employee resource group donated $10,000 and supplies to the infant supply drive for the hospital, supporting families in need.

"Hyundai values its relationships with numerous children's hospitals across the country to help educate families on the importance of child seat safety," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "At Hyundai, we are committed to offering technologies and systems that help keep drivers, passengers, and other road users safe. Programs with leading partners like Lurie Children's play a vital role in educating the community on the correct installation of car seats and important safety practices when driving with children."

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design.

As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 140-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. www.luriechildrens.org

The Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Program strives to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries and fatalities among children in Chicago through community education and behavior change. Through monthly car seat workshops and car seat inspection stations as well as a network of over 15 community partners, the Buckle Up Program provides car seat education, car seat installation assistance, and low-cost car seats to at-risk families. Buckle Up Program | Lurie Children's (luriechildrens.org)

Hyundai Hope
Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA27308&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-hosts-child-safety-seat-event-with-lurie-childrens-hospital-of-chicago-301849200.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

