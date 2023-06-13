Washington Trust Receives Top Award for Best Places to Work in RI

WESTERLY, R.I., June 13, 2023

Thirteenth Straight Year Bank Recognized for Workplace Excellence

WESTERLY, R.I., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust"; "the Bank") today announced the Bank received the "Best Places to Work Award" in Rhode Island by Providence Business News ("PBN"). Washington Trust was selected as top employer in the "Enterprise" category, representing companies with 500 or more employees. This is the 13th straight year Washington Trust has been recognized as one of the Ocean State's top employers.

In PBN's June 9th Best Places to Work special section, the publication highlighted several of the 222+ year old Bank's innovative, inspiring, and inclusive policies and practices, including its post-COVID hybrid work environment; Wellness Program; Employee Volunteerism Program; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. PBN also noted the Bank's Annual Employee Fest, which celebrates employees for their years of service with the company; recognizes community volunteerism; and recognizes employees who illustrate the "Spirit of Washington Trust" by going above and beyond as leaders, mentors, and community servants.

"We are thrilled to receive top honors as the 'Best Place to Work' in Rhode Island," stated Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is really a tribute to our employees. We truly value their commitment to providing caring, trusted advice, and personal service and solutions to our customers and community every day!"

The Best Places to Work Award is sponsored by Providence Business News in conjunction with the Best Companies Group, which conducts third-party surveys of company employees. Best Places to Work Award winners are selected based on judges' review of survey responses and a review of company workplace policies and practices, including the work environment, morale, benefits, and growth opportunities.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

