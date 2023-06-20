SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC: Q1 2023 13F Filing Update and Analysis

SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC is a renowned investment management firm that focuses on providing clients with long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined and diversified investment approach. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying high-quality companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and attractive valuations. By employing a rigorous research process and maintaining a long-term perspective, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients.

In this article, we will delve into the recent 13F filing by SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31, 2023. The filing provides valuable insights into the firm's portfolio composition, top holdings, and investment strategy.

During Q1 2023, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio consisted of 102 stocks with a total value of $188 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) with an 8.91% allocation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) with an 8.15% allocation, and Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) with a 7.93% allocation.

The significant allocation to DGRO reflects the firm's focus on dividend growth as a key driver of long-term capital appreciation. DGRO seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. This strategy aligns with SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's investment philosophy of identifying high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable competitive advantages.

The allocation to ITOT demonstrates the firm's commitment to diversification and exposure to the broader U.S. stock market. ITOT aims to track the performance of a broad range of U.S. equities, providing investors with a cost-effective way to gain exposure to the entire U.S. stock market. This holding aligns with the firm's belief in the importance of a diversified portfolio to mitigate risk and enhance long-term returns.

Lastly, the investment in VIGI highlights SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's interest in international dividend appreciation opportunities. VIGI seeks to track the performance of an index composed of international equities with a history of increasing dividends. This holding showcases the firm's global perspective and its recognition of the potential for dividend growth in international markets.

In conclusion, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's Q1 2023 13F filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio with a focus on dividend growth, both domestically and internationally. The firm's investment philosophy of identifying high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and sustainable competitive advantages is evident in its top holdings. By maintaining a disciplined and diversified approach, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC continues to strive for superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients.
