Windsor Advisory Group, LLC is a well-regarded investment management firm that focuses on providing customized investment solutions to its clients. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a long-term, value-oriented approach, with an emphasis on capital preservation and risk management. By conducting thorough research and analysis, Windsor Advisory Group aims to identify undervalued securities with strong fundamentals and growth potential.



In this article, we will take a closer look at Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's recent 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. The filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and top holdings, which can be useful for investors seeking to understand the firm's approach and potentially identify attractive investment opportunities.



The 13F report revealed that Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio contained 70 stocks, with a total value of $38 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), representing 10.82%, 10.27%, and 6.60% of the portfolio, respectively.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) - 10.82% of Portfolio



Apple Inc., the technology giant known for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, was Windsor Advisory Group's largest holding in Q4 2022. The company's strong brand recognition, innovative product lineup, and robust financial performance make it an attractive investment for long-term, value-oriented investors. Apple's recent foray into new markets, such as electric vehicles and augmented reality, also presents significant growth opportunities for the company.



Paychex Inc. (PAYX) - 10.27% of Portfolio



Paychex Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services, was the second-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio. The company's comprehensive suite of services, strong client base, and consistent financial performance make it an appealing investment for investors seeking exposure to the growing human capital management industry. Additionally, Paychex's focus on small and medium-sized businesses provides a unique market niche and potential for growth.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - 6.60% of Portfolio



Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a leading provider of midstream energy services, was the third-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's Q4 2022 portfolio. The company's extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for energy infrastructure in the United States. Furthermore, Enterprise Products Partners' stable cash flows, attractive dividend yield, and strong balance sheet make it an appealing investment for value-oriented investors seeking income and capital appreciation.



In conclusion, Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's 13F filing for Q4 2022 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and top holdings. The firm's focus on long-term, value-oriented investments with strong fundamentals and growth potential is evident in its top holdings, which include Apple Inc., Paychex Inc., and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Investors seeking to understand Windsor Advisory Group's approach and identify attractive investment opportunities may find these insights helpful in their own investment decision-making process.