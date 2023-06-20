WALL, N.J., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced today that following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC has informed the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) which requires the timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company’s Form 10-Q filing was delayed because the compilation and review of certain financial information could not be completed within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy to deploy, convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on premises solutions.

