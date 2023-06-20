GrowLife Inc.'s Bridgetown Mushrooms Releases Limited Edition "Bill Walton's Wonder Bar" Mushroom Chocolate

Mushroom Holding Company Announces New Line of Functional Mushroom Product Backed by Basketball Hall of Famer

PORTLAND, OR, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GrowLife, Inc. ( PHOT) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Bridgetown Mushrooms (the “Company,”), a leading organic producer and supplier of fresh gourmet mushrooms, functional mushroom products, and mycology supplies, has released a limited edition functional mushroom bar—Bill Walton’s Wonder Bar. The Company and Bill Walton, Basketball Hall of Famer, announced their brand partnership in March 2023.

The limited edition dark chocolate bar infused with lion’s mane mushrooms marks the Company’s formal entrance into the burgeoning mushroom-fueled consumable market, projected to be valued at $27.6 billion in 2021 by Grandview Research. Bill Walton’s Wonder Bar is made with ethically and sustainably sourced Ecuadorian cacao and the Company’s locally and organically grown lion’s mane mushroom powder. The product will be packaged in 100% compostable pouches in keeping with the sustainability priorities of both Walton and Bridgetown Mushrooms.

“Along with the recent announcement of our deal with GrowGeneration, this new product line marks another pivotal milestone in the growth strategy for Bridgetown Mushrooms,” said Dave Dohrmann, CEO of GrowLife Inc. “We continue to scale operations at the Company to meet the ever growing demand for functional mushrooms as well as mycology supplies. Bill has been instrumental in helping us build on our existing portfolio of products, and we look forward to further innovation in this area with him as a part of the team.”

Multiple peer-reviewed studies suggest that lion’s mane mushrooms can be beneficial for heart health, cognitive function, and the reduction of anxiety and depression. As well, these mushrooms contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and components that stimulate nerve growth factor—all benefits that complement the superfood properties of dark chocolate.

Rana DiOrio, Chief Product Officer of Bridgetown Mushrooms, commented, “We’re thrilled to enter the consumable functional mushroom market with this rich, creamy dark chocolate bar that’s made in the USA and packaged responsibly. This is the first of many products we have planned to celebrate Bill’s energy and love of the fungal kingdom.”

Bill Walton added, “I truly am The Luckiest Guy in the World. I love mushrooms. They’re a foundational element in the circle and cycle of life. I get to help create these WONDERful mushroom-enhanced confections. Then, I get to share them with all of you. What could be better? Here we go!”

Bill Walton’s Wonder Bar is now available for pre-order with delivery expected in mid-July. Pre-orders receive a 15% discount. Please visit https://bridgetown-mushrooms.com/products/wonder-bar.

About Bridgetown Mushrooms
Founded in 2018 in Portland, Oregon, Bridgetown Mushrooms is currently one of the preeminent, organic producers of gourmet and functional mushrooms and mycology supplies in the Pacific Northwest, distributed through multiple commercial and consumer sales channels. It also develops and markets mushroom-based products nationwide as well as manufactures and sells mycology supplies to meet the large and growing demand for commercial mushroom farmers across the United States.

For more information, please visit bridgetown-mushrooms.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @btshrooms.

