SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC, a renowned investment management firm, is known for its strategic and disciplined approach to investing. The firm focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation, employing a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify investment opportunities. With a commitment to transparency and a strong track record of success, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC has become a trusted name in the world of finance.



Recently, the firm filed its 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31st, 2023. The filing provides valuable insights into the company's investment strategy and portfolio composition. In this article, we will delve into the key takeaways from the report and analyze the top holdings of SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC.



The 13F report revealed that SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio contained 102 stocks, with a total value of $188 million. This diverse portfolio showcases the firm's commitment to spreading risk and capitalizing on various market opportunities.



The top three holdings in the portfolio were:



1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 8.91%



2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 8.15%



3. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 7.93%



These top holdings indicate a strong focus on dividend growth and broad market exposure. By investing in these ETFs, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC is able to capture the performance of a wide range of companies, both domestic and international, that have a history of increasing their dividends. This strategy aligns with the firm's long-term growth and capital preservation objectives.



The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. This ETF provides exposure to established, high-quality companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase dividends over time. With a portfolio weight of 8.91%, DGRO is the largest holding in SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio.



The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) aims to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index, which includes all U.S. publicly traded equities. This ETF offers broad exposure to the entire U.S. stock market, encompassing large, mid, small, and micro-cap stocks. With a portfolio weight of 8.15%, ITOT is the second-largest holding in the firm's portfolio.



The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) focuses on international stocks with a strong track record of increasing dividends. This ETF offers exposure to companies in both developed and emerging markets, providing a diversified approach to international investing. With a portfolio weight of 7.93%, VIGI is the third-largest holding in SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio.



In conclusion, the Q1 2023 13F filing update for SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC showcases the firm's commitment to long-term growth and capital preservation through a diversified portfolio. The top holdings in the portfolio emphasize dividend growth and broad market exposure, aligning with the firm's investment philosophy. As the market continues to evolve, investors can look to SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC for insights and strategies that prioritize sustainable growth and risk management.