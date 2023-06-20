Windsor Advisory Group, LLC: Q4 2022 13F Filing Update and Analysis

36 minutes ago
Windsor Advisory Group, LLC, a renowned investment management firm, is known for its strategic and disciplined approach to investing. The firm focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation, employing a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify investment opportunities. With a commitment to transparency and a strong emphasis on risk management, Windsor Advisory Group has built a reputation for delivering consistent results to its clients.

In this article, we will delve into the firm's latest 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022, which provides valuable insights into its investment strategy and portfolio composition.

As of December 31, 2022, Windsor Advisory Group's 13F report revealed a diversified portfolio of 70 stocks, with a total value of $38 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), accounting for 10.82%, 10.27%, and 6.60% of the portfolio, respectively.

Apple Inc., the technology giant known for its innovative products and services, remained the largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio. The firm's continued confidence in Apple can be attributed to the company's strong financial performance, robust product ecosystem, and potential for future growth. With the recent release of the iPhone 13 and the growing demand for Apple's services, the company is well-positioned to maintain its market dominance and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Paychex Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions, was the second-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio. The company's comprehensive suite of services, including payroll processing, human resources, and benefits administration, caters to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Paychex's strong market presence, coupled with its focus on innovation and customer-centric approach, makes it an attractive investment opportunity for long-term growth.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a prominent midstream energy company, secured the third spot in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio. The company's extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants enables it to capitalize on the growing demand for natural gas and crude oil. With a solid track record of operational excellence and a commitment to sustainable growth, Enterprise Products Partners offers a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the energy sector.

In conclusion, Windsor Advisory Group's Q4 2022 13F filing highlights the firm's strategic approach to investing, with a focus on well-established companies that offer long-term growth potential and capital preservation. By maintaining a diversified portfolio and adhering to its investment philosophy, Windsor Advisory Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering consistent results for its clients.
