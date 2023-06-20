SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC, a renowned investment management firm, has recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31st, 2023. The firm is known for its disciplined and long-term investment approach, focusing on creating wealth for its clients through a combination of strategic asset allocation, rigorous research, and prudent risk management. In this article, we will provide an in-depth analysis of their latest 13F filing, highlighting their top holdings, trades, and the investment philosophy that drives their decision-making process.



Introduction to SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC



Founded by experienced investment professionals, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC has built a reputation for delivering consistent and superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around three core principles:



1. Long-term focus: SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC believes in the power of compounding and the importance of staying invested in the market for the long haul. By adopting a long-term perspective, the firm aims to capitalize on the growth potential of high-quality companies and minimize the impact of short-term market fluctuations.



2. Strategic asset allocation: The firm employs a strategic asset allocation approach to construct well-diversified portfolios that are tailored to meet the unique needs and risk tolerance of each client. This approach helps to optimize the risk-return trade-off and enhance portfolio performance over time.



3. Rigorous research: SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's investment team conducts thorough research and analysis to identify attractive investment opportunities across various asset classes and geographies. The firm's research process combines both quantitative and qualitative assessments to evaluate the fundamental strength, growth prospects, and valuation of potential investments.



With these guiding principles in mind, let's delve into the key highlights of SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's Q1 2023 13F filing.



Overview of the 13F Filing for Q1 2023



SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's 13F filing for the first quarter of 2023 revealed a portfolio containing 102 stocks, with a total value of $188 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were:



1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO): Representing 8.91% of the portfolio, DGRO is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. This holding aligns with the firm's long-term focus and preference for high-quality companies with strong dividend growth potential.



2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT): Accounting for 8.15% of the portfolio, ITOT is an ETF that aims to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index, which includes all U.S. publicly traded equities. This holding reflects the firm's strategic asset allocation approach, as it provides broad exposure to the U.S. stock market and helps to diversify the portfolio across various sectors and market capitalizations.



3. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI): Comprising 7.93% of the portfolio, VIGI is an ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index of international stocks with a strong track record of increasing dividends. This holding demonstrates the firm's commitment to diversification and its willingness to explore investment opportunities beyond the U.S. market.



These top three holdings represent a combined 25% of the portfolio, indicating a well-diversified investment strategy that aligns with the firm's core principles.



Top Three Trades of the Quarter



In addition to the top holdings, the 13F filing also revealed SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's most significant trades during the first quarter of 2023:



1. Increased position in Apple Inc. (AAPL): The firm increased its stake in the technology giant by 5.3%, reflecting its confidence in Apple's long-term growth prospects and strong fundamentals. This move aligns with the firm's research-driven approach, as Apple has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate and generate shareholder value.



2. Decreased position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC reduced its exposure to the e-commerce behemoth by 3.2%, possibly due to concerns over the company's valuation or potential regulatory headwinds. This decision showcases the firm's commitment to prudent risk management and its willingness to adjust its portfolio based on evolving market conditions.



3. New position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): The firm initiated a new position in the parent company of Google, highlighting its belief in the long-term growth potential of the technology sector and Alphabet's dominant position within it. This investment is in line with the firm's focus on high-quality companies with strong growth prospects and solid fundamentals.



Conclusion



SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's Q1 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment philosophy and decision-making process. The portfolio's composition and top trades reflect a disciplined approach that emphasizes long-term focus, strategic asset allocation, and rigorous research. By adhering to these core principles, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC has been able to consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients and navigate the ever-changing market landscape with confidence and conviction.