Windsor Advisory Group, LLC is a boutique investment management firm that focuses on providing customized investment solutions to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a long-term, value-oriented approach, with a focus on capital preservation and risk management. Windsor Advisory Group, LLC believes in conducting thorough research and analysis to identify undervalued securities and investment opportunities that have the potential to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over time.



In this article, we will delve into Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's latest 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. We will analyze the firm's top holdings, trades, and overall portfolio composition, providing insights into the investment strategy and decision-making process of this boutique investment management firm.



Overview of Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's Q4 2022 13F Filing



Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022 revealed a portfolio containing 70 stocks, with a total value of $38 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL) with a 10.82% allocation, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) with a 10.27% allocation, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) with a 6.60% allocation. These three stocks represented the most significant trades made by the firm during the quarter.



Analysis of Top Holdings



1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)



Apple Inc., the technology giant known for its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, was Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's largest holding in Q4 2022, with a 10.82% allocation. This allocation demonstrates the firm's confidence in Apple's long-term growth prospects and its ability to maintain its dominant position in the technology sector.



Apple's strong financial performance, innovative product pipeline, and expanding services segment have contributed to its impressive stock performance in recent years. The company's commitment to shareholder value through stock buybacks and dividend payments also makes it an attractive investment for long-term, value-oriented investors like Windsor Advisory Group, LLC.



2. Paychex Inc. (PAYX)



Paychex Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services, was the second-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio, with a 10.27% allocation. This investment reflects the firm's belief in the growth potential of the human capital management industry and Paychex's ability to capitalize on this trend.



Paychex has a strong track record of revenue and earnings growth, driven by its comprehensive suite of services and a large, diversified client base. The company's focus on small and medium-sized businesses, which are often underserved by larger competitors, provides a significant growth opportunity. Additionally, Paychex's commitment to innovation and technology investments positions the company well for future growth and market share gains.



3. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)



Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a leading provider of midstream energy services, was the third-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's portfolio, with a 6.60% allocation. This investment highlights the firm's interest in the energy sector and its belief in the long-term growth prospects of midstream energy companies like Enterprise Products Partners.



Enterprise Products Partners has a diversified portfolio of assets, including pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants, which provide stable cash flows and support its attractive distribution yield. The company's strong financial position, disciplined capital allocation strategy, and focus on growth projects position it well for future success in the evolving energy landscape.



Portfolio Composition and Sector Allocation



Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's Q4 2022 portfolio was well-diversified across various sectors, reflecting the firm's commitment to risk management and capital preservation. The top three sectors represented in the portfolio were Technology (22.34%), Industrials (16.87%), and Health Care (14.29%). This sector allocation demonstrates the firm's focus on industries with strong growth potential and the ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over time.



In addition to the top three holdings discussed earlier, other notable positions in the portfolio included investments in well-known companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Procter & Gamble Co. (PG). These investments further illustrate Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's value-oriented approach and its focus on high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and growth prospects.



Conclusion



Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's Q4 2022 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and decision-making process. The top holdings in the portfolio, including Apple Inc., Paychex Inc., and Enterprise Products Partners L.P., demonstrate the firm's long-term, value-oriented approach and its focus on capital preservation and risk management.



The well-diversified portfolio composition and sector allocation reflect Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's commitment to thorough research and analysis, as well as its belief in the growth potential of various industries. As a boutique investment management firm, Windsor Advisory Group, LLC continues to provide customized investment solutions to its clients, with a focus on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns over time.