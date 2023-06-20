SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC, a renowned investment management firm, has recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on March 31st, 2023. The firm is known for its disciplined and long-term investment approach, focusing on creating value for its clients through a combination of strategic asset allocation, rigorous research, and active portfolio management. In this article, we will provide an in-depth analysis of their latest 13F filing, highlighting their top holdings, trades, and overall portfolio composition. Additionally, we will introduce SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's investment philosophy and how it shapes their decision-making process.



Introduction to SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC



SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC is an investment management firm that prides itself on its commitment to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around three core principles: strategic asset allocation, rigorous research, and active portfolio management. By adhering to these principles, SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC aims to create long-term value for its clients while minimizing risk.



Strategic asset allocation involves diversifying investments across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, to optimize the risk-return profile of the portfolio. Rigorous research is the foundation of the firm's investment process, as it enables them to identify undervalued securities and capitalize on market inefficiencies. Active portfolio management, on the other hand, involves continuously monitoring and adjusting the portfolio to ensure that it remains aligned with the client's investment objectives and risk tolerance.



Overview of SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's Q1 2023 13F Filing



The 13F filing for the first quarter of 2023 revealed that SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio contained 102 stocks, with a total value of $188 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) at 8.91%, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) at 8.15%, and Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) at 7.93%. These three positions accounted for nearly 25% of the total portfolio value, indicating a strong conviction in these investments.



Top Trades of the Quarter



1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO): SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC increased its position in DGRO by 8.91% during the first quarter of 2023. This ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. The firm's decision to increase its stake in DGRO reflects its belief in the long-term potential of dividend growth stocks, which have historically outperformed the broader market.



2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT): The firm also increased its position in ITOT by 8.15% during the quarter. ITOT is an ETF that aims to track the performance of the S&P Total Market Index, providing investors with exposure to the entire U.S. stock market. This investment aligns with SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's strategic asset allocation approach, as it offers broad diversification across various sectors and market capitalizations.



3. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI): Lastly, the firm increased its stake in VIGI by 7.93% during Q1 2023. VIGI is an ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index composed of international equities with a strong track record of increasing dividends. This investment highlights SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's commitment to diversification, as it provides exposure to international markets and dividend growth opportunities outside the U.S.



Portfolio Composition and Sector Allocation



SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's portfolio is well-diversified across various sectors, with a significant allocation to the technology, healthcare, and financial services sectors. This diversification is in line with the firm's strategic asset allocation approach, which aims to optimize the risk-return profile of the portfolio by investing in a mix of asset classes and sectors.



The technology sector accounted for the largest portion of the portfolio, with notable holdings in companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). These investments reflect the firm's belief in the long-term growth potential of the technology sector, driven by factors such as innovation, increasing digitalization, and the ongoing shift towards cloud computing.



The healthcare sector was another significant area of focus for SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC, with investments in companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). The firm's allocation to healthcare stocks highlights its conviction in the sector's ability to deliver stable returns and capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare services and products, driven by factors such as an aging population and advances in medical technology.



Lastly, the financial services sector was also well-represented in the portfolio, with investments in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). These holdings underscore SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's belief in the long-term growth prospects of the financial services industry, which is expected to benefit from factors such as rising interest rates, improving economic conditions, and increasing demand for financial products and services.



Conclusion



SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's Q1 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment philosophy and decision-making process. The filing reveals a well-diversified portfolio, with a focus on dividend growth stocks, broad market exposure, and international diversification. The firm's strategic asset allocation approach, rigorous research, and active portfolio management have enabled it to create long-term value for its clients while minimizing risk.



Investors looking to emulate SWEENEY & MICHEL, LLC's investment approach should consider focusing on strategic asset allocation, conducting thorough research, and actively managing their portfolios to ensure alignment with their investment objectives and risk tolerance. By adhering to these principles, investors can potentially achieve superior risk-adjusted returns and create long-term value in their portfolios.