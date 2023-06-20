Windsor Advisory Group, LLC is a boutique investment management firm that focuses on providing customized investment solutions to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a long-term, value-oriented approach, with a strong emphasis on capital preservation and risk management. By employing a disciplined and rigorous research process, Windsor Advisory Group seeks to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations, aiming to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients.



In this article, we will delve into Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's latest 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. The filing provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy, portfolio composition, and top trades during the quarter. We will also analyze the performance of the firm's top holdings and discuss the potential implications for investors.



Overview of Windsor Advisory Group's Q4 2022 13F Filing



Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022 revealed a total of 70 stocks in the firm's portfolio, with an aggregate value of $38.00 million. The top three holdings in the portfolio were Apple Inc. (AAPL), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), representing 10.82%, 10.27%, and 6.60% of the portfolio, respectively. These positions reflect the firm's conviction in the long-term prospects of these companies and their ability to generate attractive returns for investors.



In the following sections, we will analyze the performance of Windsor Advisory Group's top three trades during the quarter, as well as the potential implications for investors.



1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)



Apple Inc. (AAPL) was Windsor Advisory Group's largest holding in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 10.82% of the firm's portfolio. The technology giant has been a consistent performer in recent years, driven by its robust product ecosystem, strong brand loyalty, and expanding services segment.



During the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple reported solid financial results, with revenue growth of 11% year-over-year and earnings per share growth of 20%. The company's iPhone segment continued to perform well, driven by the success of the iPhone 13 lineup, while the services segment posted strong growth, driven by the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud.



Windsor Advisory Group's significant allocation to Apple reflects the firm's confidence in the company's long-term growth prospects and its ability to continue delivering shareholder value. Investors may consider Apple as a core holding in their portfolios, given its strong financial performance, innovative product pipeline, and attractive growth opportunities in the services segment.



2. Paychex Inc. (PAYX)



Paychex Inc. (PAYX) was the second-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022, accounting for 10.27% of the total value. Paychex is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement, and insurance services.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, Paychex reported strong financial results, with revenue growth of 13% year-over-year and earnings per share growth of 15%. The company's performance was driven by solid growth in its core payroll processing business, as well as its expanding suite of human capital management solutions.



Windsor Advisory Group's sizable position in Paychex underscores the firm's belief in the company's long-term growth potential and its ability to capitalize on the increasing demand for integrated human capital management solutions. Investors may consider Paychex as a potential investment opportunity, given its strong financial performance, diversified product offerings, and attractive growth prospects in the human capital management space.



3. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) was the third-largest holding in Windsor Advisory Group's portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 6.60% of the total value. Enterprise Products Partners is a leading provider of midstream energy services, including natural gas and crude oil transportation, storage, and processing.



During the fourth quarter of 2022, Enterprise Products Partners reported solid financial results, with revenue growth of 54% year-over-year and earnings per share growth of 21%. The company's performance was driven by strong demand for its midstream energy services, as well as higher commodity prices.



Windsor Advisory Group's significant allocation to Enterprise Products Partners highlights the firm's conviction in the company's long-term growth prospects and its ability to benefit from the ongoing recovery in the energy sector. Investors may consider Enterprise Products Partners as a potential investment opportunity, given its strong financial performance, attractive dividend yield, and exposure to the growing demand for midstream energy services.



Conclusion



Windsor Advisory Group, LLC's 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2022 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy, portfolio composition, and top trades during the quarter. The firm's top three holdings - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) - reflect its conviction in the long-term growth prospects of these companies and their ability to generate attractive returns for investors.



By analyzing the performance of Windsor Advisory Group's top trades and understanding the potential implications for investors, we can gain a deeper understanding of the firm's investment philosophy and approach to portfolio construction. This analysis can serve as a valuable resource for investors seeking to identify high-quality investment opportunities and make informed decisions in today's dynamic market environment.