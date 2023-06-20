American Water and the City of Camden Celebrate New Parkside Water Treatment Plant in Camden, N.J.

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, in partnership with the City of Camden, announced today in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting that it unveiled the new Parkside Water Treatment Plant in Camden, N.J. This system improvement project will continue to provide safe, clean and reliable water service to the Camden community.

“The Parkside Water Treatment Plant provides a critical service and benefits to the residents in Camden, and we are thrilled to unveil this new facility,” said Victor Carstarphen, City of Camden Mayor. “Proactively upgrading our infrastructure allows us to continue the delivery of safe, reliable water service to our customers. This project represents a comprehensive investment and commitment to enhancing resiliency and keeping safety top of mind for our community.”

Camden’s proactive water system upgrades began in 2020 and were divided into two phases: phase one focused on treating the Parkside well supply and phase two focused on the Morris-Delair well supply. Phase one highlights include:

  • Commissioned the operation of the new Granular Activated Carbon treatment at the Parkside Water Treatment Plant
  • Effectively removing PFAS and other compounds from groundwater since January 2022
  • Modified to easily accommodate additional treatment equipment to address 1,4-Dioxane when that compound becomes regulated

“American Water is proud to partner with the City of Camden to help continue to provide drinking water that meets all state and federal requirements for safety and quality. Investments in Parkside and Morris-Delair will help ensure that for current and future residents and businesses in Camden,” said Steve Curtis, President, American Water Contract Services Group. “Additionally, our team would like to thank New Jersey American Water for their continued partnership and helping to supplement the Camden water supply during facility upgrades.”

The Parkside and Morris-Delair Water Treatment Plants provide vital capacity to treat and deliver approximately 6-8 million gallons of water per day to more than 46,000 residents in the Camden community.

“The prioritization of water quality and water safety is critical to healthier more equitable communities,” said Bridget Phifer, CEO of Parkside Business & Community In Partnership. “Thanks to American Water’s inclusive process, the Parkside community was engaged throughout the progression of the project and learned about the function of the new water treatment plant and its importance.”

American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden’s water and wastewater system since 2016. To learn more about American Water’s ongoing partnership with the Camden community, visit amwater.com%2Fcamden.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

