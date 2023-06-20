TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) for a second consecutive year by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a leading independent global analyst and consulting firm. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK+Matrix%26trade%3B+%26ndash%3B+Account-Based+Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2023 report delivers an in-depth examination of the global Account-Based Marketing market and its top 15 vendors, evaluating their product portfolio, market presence and customer value proposition. The evaluation is based on primary research including expert interviews, analysis of use cases and Quadrant’s internal analysis of the overall ABM market.

TechTarget is the top-rated global ABM vendor in the report exclusively serving enterprise technology and was named a leader because of its comprehensive suite of global ABM capabilities powered by its unique proprietary purchase intent data. According to the report: “TechTarget, with a robust functional capability of its ABM platform, has secured strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the market.”

To learn more about the ABM Platform market and TechTarget’s robust capabilities, read+this+Knowledge+Brief.

“TechTarget's customized ABM platform offers comprehensive ABM capabilities with coordinated, continuously optimized lead generation services to help organizations maximize engagement from target accounts and buyers and facilitate more deal closures,” said Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The Company's ABM platform provides marketers and sellers with rich account details, product install data, and buying team interests to hyper-personalize outreach and increase response rates. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, intent data granularity, webinar platform ease-of-use & extensibility, integration platform as a service (iPaaS), account intelligence, and more.”

“We’re pleased to again be recognized as a Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “This recognition highlights our ongoing success helping customers around the world realize huge revenue value through a comprehensive set of ABM capabilities, powered by real purchase intent data.”

TechTarget is a leader in this market because its Prospect-Level Intent™ Data, leveraged in combination with a broad array of ABM capabilities, enables go-to-market (GTM) teams to truly understand and effectively engage more buying centers and active buying teams. The company’s business model – using original editorial content to support tech buyers in the context of their solution decision making – enables clients to optimize revenue capture at their target accounts. With actionable insights unduplicated anywhere else in the market, TechTarget offers enterprise technology vendors an extraordinarily accurate proprietary lens into the behaviors of its 30+ million opt-in members across 150 enterprise technology-specific websites and 1,100+ webinar channels. Together, the data and the capabilities enable GTM teams to better engage target accounts, verify, prioritize and convert existing buyers journeys, and both create and accelerate, net-new opportunities before an organized journey has even begun.

To learn more about TechTarget’s ABM solutions, download the 2023 SPARK+Matrix%26trade%3B+%26ndash%3B+Account-Based+Marketing (ABM) Platform report.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visithttps%3A%2F%2Fquadrant-solutions.com%2Fmarket-research%2F.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget and Prospect-Level Intent is a trademark of TechTarget. SPARK Matrix is a trademark of Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Private Limited. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

