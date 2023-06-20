RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp. ( NYSE:SAIC, Financial) has been named the Large Prime Company of the Year at the Small Business Industry Awards, sponsored by the National 8(a) Association and the HUBZone Contractors National Council.

"Small businesses bring talent, innovation and technical expertise to support our customer's missions," said John Bonsell, senior vice president of Government Affairs at SAIC. "We are proud of our Supplier and Small Business Team's efforts to support small businesses through advocacy, mentorship and networking programs."

SAIC was recognized for supporting the organizations leadership panels, facilitating and sponsoring outreach events, and helping small businesses identify new business opportunities.

Led by Rita Brooks, director of Small Business Programs, SAIC was also recognized for its programs to support and promote long-term relationships with small businesses. The Mentor-Protégé program matches small businesses to subcontract and prime contract opportunities. The Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program utilizes innovative solutions from small businesses to solve the complex defense requirements of SAIC customers.

The National 8(a) Association provides assistance to small, disadvantaged businesses. The HUBZone Council is a non-profit trade association comprised of companies and organizations working together to improve and support the HUBZone program and small business community. As a partner with both organizations, National 8(a) Association and the HUBZone Council presented the award to Brooks at the awards gala in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, February 16, 2023.

More information about SAIC's small business outreach, is available on SAIC.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 25,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.7 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

