DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / ISSA Show North America 2023, the annual tradeshow that brings together leaders from the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community, is open for industry-wide registration. The event showcases the latest products and innovations, engaging education, and numerous networking opportunities to help people grow their businesses and advance their careers. Industry members are encouraged to register now for the event taking place November 13-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

"ISSA Show North America brings the industry together like no other cleaning industry event," said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. "It's the premier place to learn, network, celebrate, discover new products, and ultimately guide the cleaning industry to a brighter future."

ISSA Show North America 2023 will host over 70 sessions, providing resources for attendees to stay up to date on the latest trends and solutions for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention and for pursuing accreditation, training, and certification. The event will feature industry leaders and new speakers covering the industry's most pressing issues.

"In addition to many of our regular educators and speakers, we're pleased to bring new experts to the show to share fresh perspectives," said ISSA Senior Director of Education, Training, and Certification Brant Insero. "We're committed to providing thought-provoking education sessions and speakers that help attendees drive the industry forward."

The show features a Spotlight Event called "Then, Now, Forever. Celebrating 100 Years of ISSA." In honor of ISSA's 100th anniversary, the event will pay homage to ISSA's past, celebrate industry achievements, and provide a glimpse into what's next in the industry. The session will include a dynamic panel discussion featuring innovative, trailblazing young industry professionals who will discuss how they are reshaping the industry with a keen eye on the future. As part of ISSA's 100th anniversary celebrations, ISSA is also hosting the BIG BASH + ISSA's Centennial Celebration, featuring Centennial sponsor Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

A second Spotlight Event will take place featuring Doc Hendley, founder and international president of Wine To Water, a nonprofit organization that provides clean water to people in need around the world. Hendley created the concept of Wine To Water while bartending and playing music in nightclubs around Raleigh, NC. He'll share his inspiring story that proves anyone can have a meaningful impact on the world.

In addition to new speakers, the event will be hosted at a new location, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. With 2.1 million gross square feet of meeting and exhibit space, it is one of the largest convention centers in the U.S. Attendees can now experience the entire show, including hotel accommodations, restaurants, and entertainment, all under one roof.

Register now for ISSA Show North America 2023. For Las Vegas hotel and travel discounts, visit www.issashow.com/en/travel. For general event information, visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members - including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

