A Message From Covia's CEO

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Covia

Originally published in Covia's 2022 ESG Report

2022 was another remarkable year for Covia as we continued to grow, evolve, and leverage our best-in-class capabilities to position ourselves as an industry-leading provider of diversified specialty minerals. I am proud of the progress we have made during the year, and inspired by the teamwork, collaboration, and "One Covia" mindset that our Team Members demonstrate every day.

In our second year as a privately held company, we delivered another year of substantial growth, allowing us to further invest in our long-term strategy. In 2022, this meant expanding capacity at several sites to capture new growth opportunities, reducing our environmental impact through targeted investments, and building new capabilities to drive innovation and operational excellence for those who rely on us - all while navigating a challenging economic environment. And, above all, the safety of our Team Members and stakeholders remains our priority - for this reason, we refocused and revitalized our program to reinforce a Safety First mindset.

2022 also represented our first year of measured progress against our Goals that Inspire and I feel a great sense of accomplishment for what we have achieved thus far. Enhancing our safety program decreased our all-incidence rate and our continuous improvement mindset drove progress toward our environmental goals. Through The Covia Foundation, we donated approximately $1.2 million within our local communities and our Team Members collectively contributed 10,800 volunteer hours to local projects and organizations meaningful to them. We also became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and are committed to further incorporating its ten principles into our strategies, policies, and procedures.

We are pleased that our progress to date has us on track to meet our goals, and we continue to push forward to deliver against each of our commitments. As we evolve our organizational strategy and ESG objectives in 2023 and beyond, we value the opportunity to refine our programs, implement best practices, and align with our stakeholder needs to create a more sustainable future for all. Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving our Team Member experience and helping our local communities thrive.

Operationally, we are committed to responsibly producing the minerals and materials that provide essential components of everyday products while advancing both environmental and societal objectives.

I am grateful for our dedicated Team Members, who remain relentless in the pursuit of achieving our objectives, both in the short and long term. This report provides a look inside our organization and the importance we place on ESG throughout our business. As you read it, you will find numerous stories, highlights, and photos (all of which were taken by our Team Members) that demonstrate our collective efforts and many celebrated successes. Every single one of our sites has made important contributions to our progress during the year. It's exciting to see ALL of them represented in this report, showcasing the importance of the individual contributions that collectively set us on the path toward WHERE WE'RE GOING.

Thank you for taking the time to read Covia's 2022 ESG Report, and for your continued support of Covia and our ESG journey.

0a025d46-073f-4d8f-8b62-6dd2bbcbc6a2.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Covia



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760994/A-Message-From-Covias-CEO

img.ashx?id=760994

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.