PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Novartis AG. Under the proposed transaction, Chinook shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash per share.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has agreed to merge with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, U.S. Xpress shareholders will receive $6.15 in cash per share.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)

CIRCOR International has agreed to merge with investment funds managed by KKR. Under the proposed transaction, CIRCOR International shareholders will receive $49.00 in cash per share.

Home Point Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)

Home Point Capital has agreed to merge with Mr. Cooper Group. Under the proposed transaction, Mr. Cooper will acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-kdny-usx-cir-and-hmpt-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301849801.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC