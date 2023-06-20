LAFAYETTE, La., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 (the “Meeting”) in Lafayette, Louisiana. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 27,309,147, representing 71.33% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.



Election of Directors

The eight candidates nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and listed in the Company’s management information and proxy circular dated April 28, 2023 (the “Circular”), were elected by at least a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Casey Hoyt 22,064,219 94.49% 1,287,267 5.51% W. Todd Zehnder 21,838,919 93.52% 1,512,567 6.48% William Frazier 21,849,426 93.57% 1,502,060 6.43% Randy Dobbs 22,708,754 97.25% 642,732 2.75% Nitin Kaushal 13,154,410 56.33% 10,197,076 43.67% Timothy Smokoff 21,960,150 94.04% 1,391,336 5.96% Bruce Greenstein 21,219,374 90.87% 2,132,112 9.13% Sabrina Heltz 21,959,192 94.04% 1,392,294 5.96%





Appointment of Auditors

The Company’s shareholders have approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and authorized the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

‎905-326-1888‎

[email protected]

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.‎

‎337-504-3802‎

[email protected]