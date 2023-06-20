For the third consecutive year, loanDepot has landed among the top lenders with the highest number of loan originators on the National+Association+of+Hispanic+Real+Estate+Professionals’ (NAHREP®) “Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators” report. A total of 37 loanDepot originators made NAHREP’s 2023 national and regional lists, highlighting the nation's highest-performing Hispanic mortgage originators. This news comes on the heels of the release of 2022 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data, which ranks loanDepot the nation’s No. 3 lender to Hispanic communities.

“loanDepot is dedicated to creating a more inclusive path to homeownership for all, and our intentional efforts to recruit highly diverse mortgage professionals are a critical part of our commitment to supporting the needs of underserved homebuyers,” said loanDepot Executive Vice President John Bianchi. “It’s great to see this recognition for these incredibly talented and committed loan originators.”

The 37 loanDepot originators on NAHREP’s report represent 14 states across the country with 3,092 combined transactions.

As part of the company’s emphasis on purpose-driven lending announced with its Vision 2025 plan, loanDepot continues to find new ways to support the Hispanic community, offering resources including a Spanish-language loan application form, extensive training to meet the needs of first-time homebuyers, and a wide range of loan programs to meet the individual needs of different borrowers.

“This recognition from NAHREP, which is such an incredible resource for the industry, reinforces our commitment to the Hispanic and underserved communities across the country,” said loanDepot Vice President of Community Lending Jesus Cruz. “As we continue to support our customers’ financial goals and dreams of homeownership, we’re proud of our work to help them build stable and healthy communities that drive generational wealth.”

As a leading in-market lender, loanDepot is continuously seeking opportunities to acquire strong teams and firms, as well as organically hire individual leaders and originators that align with its strategy of purpose-driven lending, deepening its capabilities to reach first-time homebuyers and underserved communities. To learn more visit loanDepot.com%2FwhyloanDepot.

