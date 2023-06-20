FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on June 12, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Fubo’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 51,838 shares of its common stock to four new employees to induce them to join Fubo. The awards were granted under Fubo’s 2022 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and vest annually over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

About Fubo

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 175 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing of up to four live channels (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), Fubo has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffubo.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613667002/en/