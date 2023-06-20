United Natural Foods Announces Regional Restructuring

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced actions it is taking to enhance profitability, speed decision-making and reduce administrative layers, primarily by consolidating from four operating regions to three. The three new regions will be called East, Central, and West. In total, the Company will eliminate approximately 150 roles as part of this announced restructuring effort, primarily in management or supervisory positions.

In March, UNFI named Erin Horvath as Chief Operating Officer and Louis Martin as President of Wholesale to better align leadership teams and resources to drive the Company’s customer-centric strategy and its four transformation initiatives, which aim to improve efficiency and enhance the customer and supplier experience. This geographic streamlining, across the entire organization, is expected to further help simplify the Company’s structure and provide a more efficient model for supporting UNFI’s independent retailer and regional customer growth.

Sandy Douglas, UNFI CEO said, “These changes are a step in our transformation plan. The regional realignment will decrease layers of administrative management, increase leaders’ span of geographic responsibility, better align us to serve customers with less complexity, and support faster decision making. These changes are also intended to make our company more efficient and more profitable.”

The new East Region will span from Maine to Florida and as far west as Tennessee. It will encompass 22 distribution centers and service more than 10,000 customers. It will be led by Kelly Sosa, Region President, East.

The new Central Region will cover the Mississippi River to the Rockies, comprising 21 states, 16 distribution centers, and approximately 9,000 customers. It will be led by Tandy Harvey, Region President, Central.

Finally, the new West Region will span 10 states, from Utah to Alaska. It will serve approximately 11,000 customers from 14 distribution centers and be led by Bob Garibaldi, Region President, West.

Sosa, Harvey, and Garibaldi will continue to report to Steve Dietz, UNFI’s Chief Customer Officer.

UNFI’s national accounts team will continue to be led by David Matthews and will support the Company’s largest national retailers along with serving the growing needs of online and ecommerce retailers. Stacey Kravitz will also continue to lead our UNFI Canada business. Both Matthews and Kravitz will continue to report to Martin.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613270277r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613270277/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.