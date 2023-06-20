Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced the Company’s participation in the upcoming investor event.

Investor Webcast held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. During the webcast, management will cover key areas of the Company’s business strategy, growth plans and its financial results. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask questions through an interactive Q&A poral. The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2FIR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:
https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1615308%26amp%3Btp_key%3D7d40170bd3

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as the new “Bear Builder 3D Workshop”. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

