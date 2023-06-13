PRA Group Re-Elects Geir Olsen to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., June 13, 2023

NORFOLK, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announced today that Geir Olsen was re-appointed as an independent director to the PRA Group Board of Directors effective June 15, 2023.

PRA_Logo.jpg

Olsen was the CEO and a board member of Aktiv Kapital AS, a leading European consumer debt purchaser, from 2011 until its acquisition by PRA Group in 2014, when Olsen became the CEO of PRA Group Europe. He then served as a board member for PRA Group until June 2020. Previously, Olsen held various leadership roles in sales, marketing and strategy with Cisco Systems. He also served as a consultant at McKinsey & Company and cofounded the investment company Ubon Partners. Olsen currently runs a private investment firm and serves on various boards including the Nordic bank Avida Finans AB, Nordic asset manager FIRST Fondene AS, Norwegian human resources technology company Huma, UK-based digital mortgage lender Molofinance, and Pexip Holding ASA, a video conferencing company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

"I am pleased to welcome Geir back to PRA Group's board of directors. We look forward to again tapping into his immense institutional and global market knowledge, both of which will strengthen our strategy of delivering shareholder value through a long-term focus and a customer-first approach across a diverse geographic footprint," said Steve Fredrickson, chairman of the board of directors. "His deep expertise as an entrepreneur and experience in European markets will help us broaden our global perspective and deliver against our growth goals."

Olsen added, "I am delighted to have this opportunity to return to what I know first-hand to be rewarding involvement with PRA Group's journey to redefine the industry worldwide. I look forward to continuing my service to PRA Group and its ongoing success."

More information about the PRA Group Board of Directors can be found at www.ir.pragroup.com.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH27884&sd=2023-06-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-re-elects-geir-olsen-to-board-of-directors-301849867.html

SOURCE PRA Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH27884&Transmission_Id=202306131605PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH27884&DateId=20230613
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.