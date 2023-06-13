Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Maryland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BOWIE, Md., June 13, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and BOWIE, Md., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 17351 Melford Boulevard. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are excited to open this rehabilitation hospital to help individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function needed to reach their highest levels of independence," said Joseph Williams, CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie. "As the region's only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital, our team of experts will provide specialized care, close to home. We are greatly appreciative for the opportunity to serve as the trusted choice for rehabilitation in Prince George's County and beyond."

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie is Encompass Health's 158th inpatient rehabilitation hospital nationwide and its second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Maryland.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:
Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912
[email protected]

