PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds and supplies craft-inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products announces it has signed a non-binding term sheet with key first and second lien debt holders that, if completed, will convert a substantial portion of outstanding debt to equity. This would significantly reduce interest expense going forward and help the Company to regain compliance with the Shareholders Equity Rule for continued Nasdaq listing. In the proposed transaction, principal creditors would exchange $6.2 million of debt for equity at an exchange rate of no less than $4.00 per common share equivalent and no more than $4.80 per common share equivalent. New equity would be limited to less than 20% of total voting stock with the balance in new non-voting convertible preferred stock. In addition, interest payments on the remaining debt would be restructured and certain debt maturities would be extended. These changes would have a materially positive impact on cash flow and support the Company's growth initiatives, especially in digital can printing.

After submitting the proposed deleveraging plan to Nasdaq, the Company received notification on June 8, 2023 that Nasdaq has extended the deadline for the Company to achieve compliance with its Shareholders Equity Rule to September 30, 2023. The Company received notice on May 30 that it had regained compliance with the minimum price requirement for continued listing.

The Company is also pleased to reconfirm its second quarter guidance of positive EBITDA for its Craft division with a substantial reduction in the net operating loss for the division. Craft's operating performance continues to improve, with May posting the highest monthly segment sales ever. The Company has digitally printed more than 15 million cans since its new Portland, Oregon location was opened last year. The Company is also updating second quarter guidance to state that its Spirits division is performing better than internal profit plans.

Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO, stated, "I am very pleased with the Company's improvements in the quarter and also that our key strategic partners are acknowledging these improvements with their willingness to consider this debt for equity transaction."

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and largest digital can printing operation in the Pacific Northwest.

