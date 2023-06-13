IGT Wins "Diversity and Inclusion" Category at 2023 Women in Gaming Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards

LONDON, June 13, 2023

Company recognized for commitment to DEI initiatives at the highly regarded global awards program

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won the "Diversity and Inclusion" category at the 2023 Women in Gaming (WIG) Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards last week in London. The annual awards program recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding commitment to enhancing diversity, equality, and inclusion within the gaming industry.

"IGT winning the "Diversity and Inclusion" category at the WIG Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards reflects our commitment to creating a workplace culture that is empowering to women and their colleagues globally," saidBrian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are dedicated to our ongoing efforts to embrace our core values and embed equality across our organization while setting a standard of excellence in the gaming industry that empowers our employees, stakeholders, and the communities we serve."

Since IGT created its Office of Diversity & Inclusion in 2018, the Company has executed various programs, policies, and systems that have promoted multiple dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These include facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that support the Company's anti-discrimination commitments, implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, and offering competitive benefits for same-sex partners.

IGT has also expanded its global roadmap for its employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity & Inclusion Groups (DIGs), which include the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN), ACE (Employees of African descent), PRIDE (LGBTQ+), Wealth of Wisdom (employees 50+), NEXGEN (millennial and Gen Z employees), and more.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

